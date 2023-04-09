Home / India News / Pilot to observe 1-day fast against corruption during BJP rule in Rajasthan

Pilot to observe 1-day fast against corruption during BJP rule in Rajasthan

Ahead of the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said he will observe a day-long fast here demanding action against alleged corruption

Jaipur
Pilot to observe 1-day fast against corruption during BJP rule in Rajasthan

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 1:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said he will observe a day-long fast here demanding action against alleged corruption in the previous BJP government.

The former deputy chief minister said he and other Congress leaders had raised the issue of corruption by the then BJP government when they were in Opposition and had promised to take action after the grand old party is voted to power.

No action was taken and to press for the demand, I will observe a day-long fast at Shaheed Smarak on April 11, Pilot told reporters at a press conference.

He said he has apprised the district administration about his plans.

Topics :Sachin PilotBJPRajasthan governmentLok Sabha

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 12:58 PM IST

Also Read

Sachin Pilot should quit Congress, form new party: RLP chief Beniwal

80% MLAs are with Sachin Pilot: Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Puja Timing, Rituals, History, Importance, Wishes

Both leaders assets to Congress: Rahul Gandhi on Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot

Congress Prez Kharge yet to decide on replacing Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh CMs

Cong has to be at the centre of coalition against BJP in 2024: Kapil Sibal

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Mumbai Police register case against rapper for composing 'anti-govt' song

7 years after SC handed Vyapam cases to CBI, court starts framing charges

Kerala Police investigates PFI, SDPI link in Kozhikode train fire case

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story