Plea in SC opposes trademark registration of 'Operation Sindoor' name

The military strikes were carried out under Operation Sindoor two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam

Sofiya Qureshi, Operation Sindoor
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 8:54 PM IST
A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the authorities not to allow registration of trademark under the name "Operation Sindoor", saying it should not be allowed to be misused for commercial exploitation.

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

The plea, filed in the apex court by one Dev Ashish Dubey, said that five persons have filed applications under Class 41, which covers services like education and entertainment, for registration of trademark under the name and style "Operation Sindoor" with respective trademark registry.

"Therefore, the 'Operation Sindoor' involves the emotions of not only of the country man but also of those who have sacrificed their life for the country and in the instant killing of innocent civilians in Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025 have sparked nation-wide outrage," said the plea filed through advocate Om Prakash Parihar.

It said the name "Operation Sindoor" symbolises the sacrifice of widows of many soldiers, who have achieved martyrdom in the fight against terrorism which is mainly being sponsored by neighbouring country Pakistan.

"The petitioner submits that the said operation under the 'Operation Sindoor' should not be allowed to be misused for commercial exploitation by...who only want to take an advantage of the public emotion for their own commercial gain," the plea claimed.

Topics :Operation Sindoor NewsSupreme Court

First Published: May 10 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

