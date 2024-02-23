Home / India News / PM condoles demise of ex-Maha CM Manohar Joshi, recalls his contribution

PM condoles demise of ex-Maha CM Manohar Joshi, recalls his contribution

During his tenure as the Lok Sabha speaker, Modi said, Joshi strove to make parliamentary processes more vibrant and participative

Former Lok Sabha Speaker and EX-CM of Maharashtra,Manohar Joshi | Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 10:57 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed pain at the death of former Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi and recalled his contribution in various capacities.

He will be remembered for his diligence as a legislator too, the prime minister said.

Modi wrote on X, "He was a veteran leader who spent years in public service and held various responsibilities at the municipal, state and national level. As Maharashtra CM, he worked tirelessly for the state's progress. He also made noteworthy contributions as a Union Minister."

During his tenure as the Lok Sabha speaker, Modi said, Joshi strove to make parliamentary processes more vibrant and participative.

"Manohar Joshi Ji will also be remembered for his diligence as a legislator, having had the honour of serving in all four legislatures.Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," he said.

Joshi, 86, passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Friday, where he was admitted following a cardiac arrest.

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

