Home / India News / PM has ensured no one goes to sleep hungry: Goyal at MP textile park event

PM has ensured no one goes to sleep hungry: Goyal at MP textile park event

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare schemes have ensured no family goes to sleep hungry

Press Trust of India Dhar
PM has ensured no one goes to sleep hungry: Goyal at MP textile park event

2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 8:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare schemes have ensured no family goes to sleep hungry.

He was speaking at an event to lay the foundation stone of a mega textile park in Gandhwani, some 60 kilometres from here. It was also attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"Modi's welfare schemes meant for the poor, especially free ration during the COVID-19 outbreak, have ensured no family sleeps hungry. We haven't seen such a demonstration of sensitivity in our lives," Goyal said, an apparent reference to the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana covering 80 crore beneficiaries, which was launched in April 2020 and is touted as the world's largest food security programme.

More than four crore women have got free homes (under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana), which has made them lakhpatis, he added.

The textile park, which is coming up at the request of CM Chouhan, will provide employment to two lakh persons and bring about development of the region, the Union minister claimed.

Previous governments have not cared about Dhar, which is home to a sizable tribal population, but the prime minister understood the importance of industrial investment in such areas to bring about prosperity as he himself hails from a poor family, Goyal said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi tweeted the mega textile park in Dhar district will strengthen 'Make in India', create job opportunities for the youth and open new doors for the growth of the state.

Also Read

Countries eager to sign FTAs with India: Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha

India will aim to achieve $100 bn export target for textiles by 2030: Goyal

Implement Rajasthan govt's welfare schemes nationwide: Gehlot to PM

Goods and services exports may cross $750 bn-mark this fiscal: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal pitches for startup database in country

Modi's visit will celebrate deep partnership between India and US: Blinken

Covid pandemic highlighted many gaps in global health architecture: PM Modi

Ensure prompt redressal of people's complaints: Adityanath to officials

G20 buzz raises hopes for industry in Kashmir; security tightened

Significant percentage of Indians fall victim to online travel scams: Rpt

Topics :Narendra ModiPiyush Goyal

First Published: May 21 2023 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story