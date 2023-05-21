Home / India News / Ensure prompt redressal of people's complaints: Adityanath to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure prompt and satisfactory redressal of people's complaints so that they feel the government is sensitive towards their problems

Press Trust of India Gorakhpur (UP)
Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 6:38 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to ensure prompt and satisfactory redressal of people's complaints so that they feel the government is sensitive towards their problems.

He issued these instructions while listening to the problems and grievances of people during "Janata Darshan" held in front of Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan at Gorakhnath temple here.

Adityanath said the government was working for the people and will stand by them through thick and thin and resolve their issues.

He asked officials to look into the problems of people and ensure time-bound, fair and satisfactory redressal of their grievances.

On complaints related to crime, the chief minister directed police officers to take strict action against criminals.

In cases of property disputes within families, he said the officers should make efforts to listen to both parties and resolve the matter according to the law.

Adityanath also directed stern action against mafias forcibly occupying people's land.

He also assured that those facing monetary problems will get free medical treatment.

First Published: May 21 2023 | 8:48 PM IST

