PM lays foundation stones of road projects in Gujarat costing Rs 1,500 cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually laid the foundation stones of three highway projects costing Rs 1,575 crore in Gujarat at an event held in Gurugram in Haryana.



Among the three projects is the construction of a six-lane elevated corridor of 10.630 km from Narol Junction to Sarkhej Junction and an 8-lane bridge to replace the existing Shastri bridge on Sabarmati river on National Highway-47 in Ahmedabad at a cost of Rs 1,295 crore, a government release said.



"National Highway-47 from Narol to Sarkhej passes through Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation limits. The elevated corridor will help solve traffic problems and blackspots created due to cross traffic that causes accidents," the release said.



A second project of converting two-lane National Highway-58 to four-lane on a 23-kilometre stretch from Satlasana to Kheralu has been sanctioned, the release added. "This 23 km road is currently two-lane and connects to four-lane roads on both sides. The entire route will become four-lane and solve traffic congestion due to heavy vehicles," the release stated.



The road connects to major industrial, tourist and religious places and serves as a major link between north Gujarat and Rajasthan, and completion of the project will make reaching the temple town of Ambaji easy, the release said.



The third project launched virtually by the PM is the widening of 19.973 km stretch of National Highway No 351 in Amreli district, which will be carried out at a cost of Rs 129 crore, the release informed.



"It is an important road connecting various district headquarters and trade centres for marine products and poultry farms. It will serve as an important link to improve economic activity. It will provide connectivity between National Highways 51 and 27," the state government said in the release.



Chief Minister Bhupendra took part in the Gurugram event virtually from Gandhinagar. In the last decade, the Narendra Modi government has sanctioned Rs 66,470 crore for development of 144 road projects in Gujarat, the release said.



Modi had recently launched six-laning of SG highway between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar and Sudarshan Setu connecting Okha and Bet Dwarka.



He had also inaugurated widening of National Highway between Bhuj and Dharamsala section, inauguration of Vadodara-Bharuch section on Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway, and four-laning of National Highway between Pipli and Bhavnagar.

