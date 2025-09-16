Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 03:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Projects worth ₹111 cr to be inaugurated on PM Modi's birthday in Varanasi

Projects worth ₹111 cr to be inaugurated on PM Modi's birthday in Varanasi

The municipal body will also cut a 75 kg cake, Varanasi Mayor Ashok Tiwari said on Tuesday

PM Modi

Born on September 17, 1950, in a small town in Gujarat, Modi scripted history on June 9, 2024, when he took the oath of office for a third straight term

Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, the Varanasi Municipal Corporation will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 111 crore here.

The municipal body will also cut a 75 kg cake, Varanasi Mayor Ashok Tiwari said on Tuesday.

Born on September 17, 1950, in a small town in Gujarat, Modi scripted history on June 9, 2024, when he took the oath of office for a third straight term, becoming the first non-Congress leader and second after Jawaharlal Nehru to achieve the feat.

Tiwari said that the MC will organise a programme, where inauguration and foundation stone laying of projects worth Rs 111 crore will take place.

 

Road construction, repair and drainage work of 65.68 km length will be carried out in all eight zones, and five assembly constituencies of the city at Rs 63.76 crore, he said, giving details about the programme.

Also Read

Cloudburst, Uttarakhand cloudburst, Dehradun

Cloudburst in Dehradun after heavy rain; CM Dhami inspects rescue work

Narendra Modi

From space to drones, PM Modi-era will be known for deep-tech forays

PM Modi

'Karmachari' to 'karmayogi': PM Modi's blueprint to future-proof governancepremium

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

News highlights: BMC asks citizens to avoid coastal, low-lying areas

PM Modi

PM Modi rolls out Rs 40,000 cr projects in Bihar, announces GST relief

Cleaning and renovation of 75 wells in the city will be taken up, too, at Rs 1.18 crore. Besides, a shelter home for 30 people will be constructed under the Pandeypur flyover at Rs 30.28 lakh.

Registration of dogs at home will be started, and mobile animal capture vehicles will be inaugurated, he said.

Tiwari also said that the Kajari Mahotsav programme is being held at Rudraksh Convention Centre on Tuesday. The artistes performing in this programme are Folk singer Padmashri Urmila Srivastava, Ragini Chandra and Priyanka Chauhan.

Religious ceremonies are also being organised for PM Modi.

Jitendrananda Saraswati, general secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti Swami, said that for the good health of Modi, the unity of the country, and to keep him in the post of prime minister for the longest time, seers will perform 'sahastraarchan' of Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath with 1,100 lotus flowers, after which Maharudrabhishek will be organised. Saints and scholars of Kashi will participate in this ritual.

Cleanliness and public service programmes have also been planned for the day, said Dileep Patel, president, BJP (Kashi region).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC to decide validity of religious conversion laws, give states 4 weeks

Ministry of Heavy Industries, EV charging stations, Electric Vehicles, EV market, automobile industry

LIVE news updates: Delhi to clear Rs 140 crore pending EV subsidy dues after High Court criticism

Omar Abdullah

J&K CM rules out electricity privatisation, pledges reforms in sector

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Modi govt determined to wipe out drug menace from India, says Amit Shah

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar

Puja Khedkar's father abducted truck driver, mother unleashed dogs: Police

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon