Modi@75: Health camps, fairs, exhibitions and schemes to mark PM's birthday

A painting exhibition inspired by his Mann ki Baat radio broadcast, e-auction of mementos he has received, launch of women-centric schemes, a “musical saga” to narrate his “untold story”, swadeshi fairs, blood donation drives, and cataract surgeries are among the events that Union government ministries, BJP-led state governments, and party MPs, legislators, and leaders will hold on Wednesday to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the eve of the PM’s birth anniversary, Union ministers, chief ministers, and party leaders took to social media to share “my Modi story” — recalling how the PM guided them at crucial junctures in their political lives.

In a video shared on social media, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman described Modi as a “strong leader” with a “caring and compassionate side”. She recalled that after delivering her first Budget speech, the PM phoned her, enquired about her health, and sent his personal doctor to her residence, “instructing him to run all the necessary tests and make sure I was absolutely fine”. She added: “What moved me most was that this concern did not fade with time. Even today, every now and then, he reminds me: ‘Are you looking after yourself? How are you keeping?’” Others who shared their “my Modi story” included Union ministers Amit Shah, J P Nadda, and Piyush Goyal, chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Vishnu Deo Sai, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, and film producer Boney Kapoor.

On Wednesday, the Union Culture Ministry’s Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) will open a painting exhibition “inspired” by the PM’s Mann ki Baat. It will also begin the e-auction of the mementos Modi has received. The BJP-led Delhi government has lined up several programmes. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Tuesday released a song in Modi’s honour, prepared by the Education Department and sung by students in 21 languages. The Delhi government will also launch several welfare schemes, while the Uttar Pradesh government plans to roll out development projects in Varanasi, Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency. The PM will be in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district to launch schemes that the government described as the largest-ever health outreach for women and children in the country. Over 100,000 health camps will be organised across government facilities nationwide from September 17 to October 2.

On Thursday, writer Manoj Muntashir will present the “untold story of Narendra Modi” at a stadium in the national capital. The Maharashtra BJP has announced blood donation camps and cataract surgeries from September 17 to October 2. In Bhopal, CM Mohan Yadav is also set to lead commemorative programmes. Last year, on his birthday, Modi visited Odisha, where he interacted with beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban and laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various development projects worth more than Rs 3,800 crore in Bhubaneswar. The Prime Minister also launched SUBHADRA, the flagship scheme of the Odisha government in Bhubaneswar. This largest women-centric scheme covers more than 10 million women.