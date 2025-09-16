Delhi to give ₹6K monthly aid to caregivers of persons with disabilities

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced a special financial assistance scheme for caregivers of persons with disabilities requiring high support, aiming to provide them and their families with economic relief and social security.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said eligible persons with disabilities will receive Rs 6,000 every month to cover the cost of caregivers, therapy, assistive devices, counselling, and other essential services. The financial assistance will be credited directly into the beneficiaries' Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

The chief minister said the scheme was approved in a previous Delhi Cabinet meeting and will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

"Persons with disabilities are an integral part of our society and have the right to live with dignity and self-reliance. This scheme will ensure that they and their families do not feel neglected or helpless due to disability," she said. The scheme applies to individuals with at least 40 per cent disability and who are certified as requiring high support with a score between 60 and 100 by the district-level assessment board, according to a statement. Applicants must be residents of Delhi for at least five years and come from families with an annual income not exceeding Rs 1 lakh. Aadhaar-based verification is mandatory, it stated.