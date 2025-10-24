PM Modi, Amit Shah to address public rallies in poll-bound Bihar today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address public rallies separately in various parts of poll-bound Bihar on Friday.

The PM will address two poll rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai districts, while Shah will participate in such programmes in Siwan and Buxar.

Before addressing the public rally in Samastipur, the PM will visit Karpurigram, the birthplace of socialist icon and former Bihar CM late Karpoori Thakur, who was conferred the Bharat Ratna last year by the NDA government.

"Four mega public rallies, which will be addressed by the PM and Shah in different parts of the state on Friday, will energise the BJP. The party is fully prepared for the assembly polls," its Bihar unit spokesperson Niraj Kumar told PTI.