Home / India News / Govt begins process to appoint new CJI as Justice BR Gavai nears retirement

Govt begins process to appoint new CJI as Justice BR Gavai nears retirement

Traditionally, the outgoing CJI receives the request for recommendation about a month before demitting office upon reaching the age of 65

BR Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Ramkrishna Gavai, CJI
As per procedure, the Law Ministry has sent a communication to Chief Justice Gavai, requesting him to recommend the name of his successor (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 10:27 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Union government, through the Ministry of Law and Justice, has initiated the formal process to appoint the next Chief Justice of India (CJI), with incumbent Justice BR Gavai scheduled to retire on November 23.

As per procedure, the Law Ministry has sent a communication to Chief Justice Gavai, requesting him to recommend the name of his successor.

The appointment of the CJI is guided by the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), a document that outlines the process for the appointment, transfer, and elevation of judges to the Supreme Court and High Courts. Under the MoP, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, deemed fit to hold the position, is recommended for appointment as the next Chief Justice.

Traditionally, the outgoing CJI receives the request for recommendation about a month before demitting office upon reaching the age of 65.

Following this convention, Justice Surya Kant, currently the senior-most judge after Justice Gavai, is expected to be named as the next Chief Justice of India. Upon appointment, he will assume charge on November 24 and is slated to serve a tenure of nearly 15 months, until February 9, 2027.

Born on February 10, 1962, Justice Surya Kant is presently a senior judge of the Supreme Court of India and, if appointed, will be the 53rd Chief Justice of India. Before his elevation to the apex court, he practiced as a Senior Advocate and served as the Advocate General of Haryana.

Justice Kant also holds several important positions -- he serves as the Visitor of the National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi, and is the ex officio Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: PM Modi announces ex-gratia for victims of Kurnool bus tragedy

Piyush Pandey, who gave India its most unforgettable ads, passes away at 70

At least 20 dead as Hyderabad-Bengaluru bus catches fire near Kurnool

We will file chargesheet, says Assam CM on Zubeen Garg's death case

NHRC asks states, UTs to act early to protect vulnerable from cold wave

Topics :Chief Justice of Indiachief justices of IndiaChief JusticeSupreme CourtCJIIndian Judiciary

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story