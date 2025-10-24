Home / India News / Piyush Pandey, who gave India its most unforgettable ads, passes away at 70

Piyush Pandey, who gave India its most unforgettable ads, passes away at 70

Veteran adman Piyush Pandey passes away at 70; he shaped India's advertising for over 40 years with iconic campaigns and emotional storytelling that touched hearts nationwide

Veteran advertising professional Piyush Pandey passed away on Friday morning at the age of 70. Known as one of India’s most influential figures in the advertising industry, Pandey was credited with creating some of the country’s most iconic campaigns.   For more than 40 years, Piyush Pandey was the face of Ogilvy India and a leading figure in Indian advertising. Known for his trademark moustache, he had a deep understanding of Indian consumers. Pandey transformed advertisements from English-centric campaigns into relatable stories that reflected everyday life and emotions in India.

From Jaipur to advertising fame

 
Born in Jaipur, Piyush Pandey’s introduction to advertising came early. Along with his brother Prasoon Pandey, he lent his voice to radio jingles for everyday household products.
 
Before joining Ogilvy in 1982, Pandey explored several paths, including cricket, tea tasting and construction work. But advertising proved to be his true calling. At 27, he entered an industry dominated by English and elite sensibilities, and he transformed it completely. Campaigns for Asian Paints (“Har khushi mein rang laaye”), Cadbury (“Kuch Khaas Hai”), Fevicol, and Hutch became part of India’s cultural fabric.
 
Despite his towering influence, Pandey remained humble. He often described himself as part of a team rather than its star. A passionate cricketer, he compared advertising to a team sport. “A Brian Lara can’t win for the West Indies alone,” he once said. “Then who am I?”
 
Under his leadership, Ogilvy India became one of the world’s most awarded agencies and nurtured generations of creative talent. In 2018, Pandey and his brother Prasoon became the first Asians to receive the Lion of St. Mark at the Cannes Lions Festival, a lifetime achievement honour recognising their role in taking Indian creativity global.   Pandey believed advertising should touch hearts, not just minds. He championed work rooted in emotion, authenticity, and truth, cautioning young creatives against blindly following trends or technology. “Somewhere, you need to touch the hearts,” he said. “No audience is going to see your work and say, ‘How did they do it?’ They will say, ‘I love it’.”

A legacy that lives on

 
Even as the advertising world evolved, Pandey’s influence remained strong. He wrote "Mile Sur Mera Tumhara" in 1988, co-wrote the screenplay for Bhopal Express, and even crafted political slogans like “Ab ki baar, Modi sarkar” in 2014.
 
When he stepped down as Executive Chairman of Ogilvy India in 2023 to take an advisory role, it marked the end of a remarkable chapter.
 

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

