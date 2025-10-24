At least 20 dead as Hyderabad-Bengaluru bus catches fire near Kurnool

At least 20 passengers were charred to death, while 12 others escaped with minor injuries after a private bus was gutted in a fire near Chinnatekur village in Kallur mandal, Kurnool District, Andhra Pradesh, early Friday, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

How the accident happened

The Kaveri Travels bus, carrying around 44 passengers from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, collided with a motorcycle on National Highway 44 near the outskirts of Kurnool at about 3:30 am.

According to the police, the two-wheeler became trapped under the bus and struck the fuel tank, causing an explosion that quickly engulfed the vehicle in flames. Most passengers were asleep at the time. A few managed to break windows and jump out, but many were trapped inside.

Locals rushed to assist before fire tenders arrived. Four fire engines were deployed to douse the blaze, but the bus was reduced to ashes. Injured passengers were shifted to Kurnool Government General Hospital. According to the report, most victims were residents of Hyderabad. The bus drivers fled the scene. Police have launched a search and registered a case. Andhra CM Naidu, ministers express grief Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, currently in Dubai, expressed deep sorrow over the incident. He directed the chief secretary and senior officials to supervise rescue and relief operations, ensure the best medical care, and provide support to families of the deceased, while ordering a thorough probe into the accident.