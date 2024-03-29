PM Modi and Bill Gates talk AI, climate change, and women empowerment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates engaged in a wide-ranging discussion, touching upon crucial topics such as artificial intelligence (AI), climate change mitigation, and women's empowerment. Both leaders highlighted the intersection of technology, sustainability, and social progress on a global scale, as well as India's digital progress.



uring the interaction, PM Modi identified agriculture, education, and health as key sectors where technology can significantly contribute. He expressed his commitment to bridging the digital divide in India and ensuring access to technology for all, particularly focusing on initiatives like cervical cancer research and vaccination drives for girls.

Speaking on India's successful presidency over the G20 Summit last year, the Prime Minister said, "We had extensive discussions before the G20 Summit and as you might have seen, the Summit's proceedings took a lot of turns. I believe we have now aligned with G20's core purposes and objectives, bringing them to the mainstream. I hope your first-hand experience echoes this sentiment."

"During the G20 Summit in Indonesia, representatives from around the world expressed their curiosity about the digital revolution in the country. I explained to them that we have democratised technology to prevent monopoly," he added.

Bill Gates commended India's advancements in technology, particularly in AI innovation. "India is not only adapting technology but it is actually leading the way," he said, adding that the country has adopted a 'digital government'.

Gates said, "G20 really raised things like digital innovations and how the south-south collaboration can be far more than just the dialogue with the north. Our foundation is so excited about the past results that you have achieved here in India, that we would be a partner in trying to take that into many other countries."

On the issue of climate change, PM Modi called for redefining development parameters to prioritise sustainability, advocating for concepts like green GDP and green employment. Regarding AI, he cautioned against viewing it as a "magical solution" or a substitute for human effort. He also stressed the importance of technology, including platforms like ChatGPT, for personal and professional improvement. He demonstrated face-recognition technology through his app, emphasising the democratisation of technology and its accessibility to all, especially in rural areas.

On the grassroots level, PM Modi spoke on initiatives like the "Namo Drone Didi" scheme for women in agriculture and telemedicine services for remote patient care. He underscored the transformative potential of digital technology in education and its pivotal role in the fourth industrial revolution.

"Historically, during the first and second industrial revolutions, we lagged because we were a colony. Now, in the midst of the fourth industrial revolution, the digital element is at its core. I am confident that India will gain a lot in this," the PM explained.

Gates added that AI was still being explored and there would be challenges ahead on how and to what extent it can be used as an effective tool. He said, "These are early days in AI. It will do things that you think are hard and then it will fail to do something which you think is easy. It seems like AI is a huge opportunity but there are a few challenges that come with it."