NDA candidate Radhakrishnan wins vice-presidential elections; beats Reddy

A total of 767 MPs cast their ballot in a turnout of 98.2 per cent, of which 752 were valid and 15 votes were deemed invalid

CP Radhakrishnan
C P Radhakrishnan has been elected as the vice president of India.(Photo: PTI)
Shivansh Jauhri New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 7:52 PM IST
NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan has won the vice presidential elections by bagging 452 votes; Opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy got 300 votes.  Radhakrishnan is the governorof  Maharashtra since July 31, 2024. He is a soft-spoken and non-controversial figure. An Other Backward Class (OBC) leader from the Goundar-Kongu Vellalar community, he was born in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, where he completed a bachelor’s degree in business administration.  The vote tally suggested some cross-voting in favour of Radhakrishnan. BJP leaders claimed that at least 15 opposition members voted for the NDA nominee. Earlier, the Congress had claimed that the opposition stood united with all of its 315 MPs turning up to vote in the vice presidential polls.  
A total of 767 MPs cast their ballot in a turnout of 98.2 per cent, of which 752 were valid and 15 votes were deemed invalid, Mody said. One postal ballot was cancelled as the MP declined to cast the vote.
 
Mody said Radhakrishnan secured 452 first preference votes as against 300 for Reddy. "I declare C P Radhakrishnan elected to the post of Vice President of India and the results will be communicated to the Election Commission," Mody said.
 
Radhakrishnan would be India's 15th vice president when he is sworn in to the post.
 
The poll was necessitated by the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21.
 
Election process
 
The vice-presidential election takes place under a secret ballot system. The MPs are not bound by party whips to vote.
 
The electoral college for the VP election comprises a total of 788 members - 245 from the Rajya Sabha and 543 from the Lok Sabha. The 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha are also eligible to vote in the election.
  
The present strength of the electoral college is 781 as six seats are vacant in the Rajya Sabha and one in the Lok Sabha. This takes the majority mark at 391. The NDA has 425 MPs, while the opposition camp has the backing of 324.  (With inputs from PTI)

Topics :Vice PresidentNational Democratic AllianceBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

