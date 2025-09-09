MCD to set up feeding points across wards to tackle dog bite menace

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma has directed officials to set up stray dog feeding points in every ward of the city.

Three to four locations will be identified in each ward, in coordination with the local municipal councillor, where these feeding points will be set up, Sharma said.

Officials have asked to submit an action report within a week on the move.

Sharma emphasised that the MCD is intensifying the sterilisation and vaccination drives at Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres across the city.

A sub-committee has been working on related strategies to control the stray dog population and prevent the spread of diseases, such as rabies.