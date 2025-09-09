Home / India News / MCD to set up feeding points across wards to tackle dog bite menace

MCD to set up feeding points across wards to tackle dog bite menace

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma has directed officials to set up stray dog feeding points in every ward of the city.

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog
New Delhi: Stray dogs being fed on a roadside at KG Marg, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Three to four locations will be identified in each ward, in coordination with the local municipal councillor, where these feeding points will be set up, Sharma said.

Officials have asked to submit an action report within a week on the move.

Sharma emphasised that the MCD is intensifying the sterilisation and vaccination drives at Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres across the city.

A sub-committee has been working on related strategies to control the stray dog population and prevent the spread of diseases, such as rabies.

Sharma said unregulated feeding by people in public spaces often leads to the formation of packs, resulting in conflicts and a rise in dog-bite incidents.

The move came following the Supreme Court urging the MCD to act promptly to rein in the dog bite menace.

Sharma appealed to all councillors, residents, and voluntary organisations to cooperate in the initiative.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :MCDStray dogsDogs

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

