PM Modi arrives at Ram mandir, 'mangal dhwani' graces Ayodhya: Top updates

The 'pran pratishtha' ceremony Ram Lalla - the childhood form of the revered Hindu figure - will be installed in Ram mandir during the ceremony. The ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm, according to the temple trust authorities and is expected to conclude at 1 pm.
PM Modi, along with chief priests, will participate in the ceremony. During the aarti (A hindu worshipping ritual), all guests will have a bell to ring during the ceremony and army helicopters will shower flower petals.
Fourteen couples from various parts of India will be the 'yajmaans' (hosts) for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the new 51-inch idol of the god.
Ahead of 'pran pratishtha', here's what has happened in Ayodhya so far: Top updates 1)Decked up with flowers and bright lights, Ayodhya city has been witnessing devotees dressed in orange robes singing and waving saffron flags to welcome the "arrival" of the revered Hindu figure. 'Ram dhun' is being played in the streets of Ayodhya from early morning and flowers are being showered from choppers. Ahead of the event, police personnel were seen asking common public to leave the temple premises due to security reasons.
2)Singer Sonu Nigam and singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan were also seen performing 'Ram bhajans' for the devotees in the run up to the main event. Folk singer Malini Awasthi, industrialist Anil Ambani, badminton player Saina Nehwal, actors Chiranjeevi Garu and Ramcharan Garu were among other prominent public figures to be spotted at the event. Aditya Birla Group chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Ananya Birla have also arrived to attend the ceremony. Actors Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty are also among the attendees.
