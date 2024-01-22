PM Modi arrives at Ram mandir, 'mangal dhwani' graces Ayodhya: Top updates

Ram mandir' pran pratishtha' ceremony updates: 'Mangal dhwani' (auspicious music) flowing from 50 exquisite instruments from different states of India echoed in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Monday, leading up to the main 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, set to take place at noon. Ahead of the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ayodhya, layered under tight security of 10,000 CCTV cameras and artificial intelligence-laden security arrangements.

Prior to PM Modi's arrival, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took stock of the preparations and final touches for the event, which is expected to be attended by nearly 8,000 guests. Earlier, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhgawat, Amitabh Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, among other prominent public figures were also spotted at the venue.

The 'pran pratishtha' ceremony



Also Read: Ram mandir: What is 'Abhijit muhurat' which will last only 84 seconds? Ram Lalla - the childhood form of the revered Hindu figure - will be installed in Ram mandir during the ceremony. The ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm, according to the temple trust authorities and is expected to conclude at 1 pm.

PM Modi, along with chief priests, will participate in the ceremony. During the aarti (A hindu worshipping ritual), all guests will have a bell to ring during the ceremony and army helicopters will shower flower petals.

Fourteen couples from various parts of India will be the 'yajmaans' (hosts) for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the new 51-inch idol of the god.

Ahead of 'pran pratishtha', here's what has happened in Ayodhya so far: Top updates 1)Decked up with flowers and bright lights, Ayodhya city has been witnessing devotees dressed in orange robes singing and waving saffron flags to welcome the "arrival" of the revered Hindu figure. 'Ram dhun' is being played in the streets of Ayodhya from early morning and flowers are being showered from choppers. Ahead of the event, police personnel were seen asking common public to leave the temple premises due to security reasons.





Also Read: Ayodhya Ram mandir: Full schedule of temple pran pratishtha ceremony today 2)Singer Sonu Nigam and singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan were also seen performing 'Ram bhajans' for the devotees in the run up to the main event. Folk singer Malini Awasthi, industrialist Anil Ambani, badminton player Saina Nehwal, actors Chiranjeevi Garu and Ramcharan Garu were among other prominent public figures to be spotted at the event. Aditya Birla Group chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Ananya Birla have also arrived to attend the ceremony. Actors Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty are also among the attendees.

3)Keeping in mind the high-profile guest list, the government has arranged tight security measures, including CCTVs at every nook and corner of the city, anti-drone systems, and the National Disaster Response Force deployed for the smooth conduct of the event. Police personnel are also present at the site in plain clothes.

4)After the completion of the 'pran pratistha', all the dignitaries will be given darshan, the temple trust announced earlier. PM Modi will also address the guests after the event. Later, he will visit 'Kuber Tila', where an ancient Shiv temple has been restored and will perform a 'pooja' there.

5)Special 'aartis' are being performed across India. Millions of devotees, who will be watching the grand ceremony from their homes, have made preparations to organise festivities, community screening of the event, and lit earthen lamps to mark the event.



(With agency inputs)