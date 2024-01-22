Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ram mandir: What is 'Abhijit muhurat' which will last only 84 seconds?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla idol during the 'Abhijit muhurat'

ram mandir, ayodhya

Ram temple pran pratishtha will take place between 12:29:03pm and 12:30:35pm. (PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the "pran pratistha" ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol from 12:29:03 pm to 12.30:35 pm. These 84 seconds are believed to be the most sacred of the 48-minute 'Abhijit muhurat', which occurs once a day. The 'Abhijit muhurat' on January 24 will begin at 12.16 pm and end at 12.59 pm. The ceremony will be held in this window.

While the "pran pratishtha" ceremony will begin 10 minutes before, at 12.20 pm, and may last till 12.40 pm to 1 pm, the actual "pran pratishtha" must be performed in those 84 seconds, according to religious leaders.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

'Abhijit muhurat' is the eighth muhurat of the day, occurring between the sunrise and the sunset. It lasts 48 minutes. The "pran pratishtha" ceremony will take place in this window of 'Abhijit muhurat'.

Lord Ram was born in 'Abhijit muhurat' in alignment with Mrigashira Nakshatra, Amrit Siddhi Yoga and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga. Hence, this date and the muhurat have been chosen.


PM Narendra Modi arrives in Ayodhya for "pran pratishtha"


PM Modi has reached Ayodhya to participate in the grand "pran pratishtha" ceremony scheduled today. He has been following a sequence of rigorous 11-day religious rituals in preparation for the consecration ceremony. He is also expected to deliver a speech to the assembled crowd during the event.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has also arrived at Ram temple in Ayodhya to participate in the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla. He will be present inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple with PM Modi.

Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, industrialists Sunil Bharti Mittal and Anil Ambani, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and ace shuttler Saina Nehwal are among the many celebrities who have reached Ayodhya for the mega event.  

Also Read

Ram temple: What is Pran Pratishtha? How is it done? All details here

Ayodhya Ram mandir LIVE: PM Narendra Modi enters 'garbh grah' of temple

Ayodhya Ram mandir: Full schedule of temple pran pratishtha ceremony today

Ram Mandir inauguration: Sonia, Kharge, Adhir Ranjan decline invitation

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir to last over a thousand years, says L&T

Flights, trains delayed in Delhi due to low visibility due to fog

PM Modi reaches Ayodhya for pran pratishtha ceremony at Ram temple

Bank Holiday Today: Half-day off in many banks due to consecration ceremony

BJP moves SC against Tamil Nadu on banning 'pran pratishtha' telecast

Topics : Ram temple Ayodhya BS Web Reports Muhurat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE UpdatesPran Pratishtha at Ram MandirLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayBilkis Bano CasePran Pratishtha ScheduleGold-Silver PricesIND vs ENG TestsRam Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon