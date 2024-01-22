Ram mandir: What is 'Abhijit muhurat' which will last only 84 seconds?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the "pran pratistha" ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol from 12:29:03 pm to 12.30:35 pm. These 84 seconds are believed to be the most sacred of the 48-minute 'Abhijit muhurat', which occurs once a day. The 'Abhijit muhurat' on January 24 will begin at 12.16 pm and end at 12.59 pm. The ceremony will be held in this window.

While the "pran pratishtha" ceremony will begin 10 minutes before, at 12.20 pm, and may last till 12.40 pm to 1 pm, the actual "pran pratishtha" must be performed in those 84 seconds, according to religious leaders.

'Abhijit muhurat' is the eighth muhurat of the day, occurring between the sunrise and the sunset. It lasts 48 minutes. The " pran pratishtha" ceremony will take place in this window of 'Abhijit muhurat'.





PM Narendra Modi arrives in Ayodhya for "pran pratishtha"

PM Modi has reached Ayodhya to participate in the grand "pran pratishtha" ceremony scheduled today. He has been following a sequence of rigorous 11-day religious rituals in preparation for the consecration ceremony. He is also expected to deliver a speech to the assembled crowd during the event.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has also arrived at Ram temple in Ayodhya to participate in the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla. He will be present inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple with PM Modi.

Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, industrialists Sunil Bharti Mittal and Anil Ambani, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and ace shuttler Saina Nehwal are among the many celebrities who have reached Ayodhya for the mega event.