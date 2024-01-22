Home / India News / Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir to last over a thousand years, says L&T

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir to last over a thousand years, says L&T

Ayodhya Ram mandir stands as a symbol of endurance designed and constructed to last a thousand years, said Larsen & Toubro

Ram Mandir being decorated with flowers on the eve of its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya (PTI Photo)
Nandini Singh New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 11:34 AM IST
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya has been built to last a thousand years, said engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T), which designed and built the complex in about three years.

The temple complex is housed within a 70-acre area and has a height of 161.75 feet, length of 380 feet and width of 249.5 feet. The design follows the Nagara style of architecture that has its origins in the fifth century. The temple has three storeys and five mandaps - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Gudh Mandap, Kirtan Mandap, and Prarthana Mandap - along with the Main Shikar.

"This marvel of engineering stands as a symbol of endurance designed and constructed to last a thousand years," said S N Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director, L&T.

Key features of Ram mandir in Ayodhya
The main material used in the construction of the Ram mandir is pink Bansi Paharpur stones that were sourced from the mines in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. A team of around 1,500 artisans were involved in making intricate carvings on the stones. 

The company said that a stone tracking application was used to monitor the 26,500 individual stones with QR codes.

The structure has been constructed to withstand zone 4 seismic activity that can be of high intensity.


The temple has a total of 390 pillars, including six Makrana marble pillars on each floor, embellished with intricate carvings of over 10,000 idols and themes.


L&T's construction journey of Ram mandir
L&T commenced work on the temple in May 2020. It started with a multi-layered foundation built innovatively without the use of metals such as iron or steel, to ensure resistance to corrosion over time. The company collaborated with IIT Madras to achieve this. It used a specially created engineering fill, a plain cement concrete raft foundation and a plinth with a height of 21 feet using granite stones brought all the way from south India.


"In designing and constructing the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, Larsen & Toubro has woven a narrative of precision, innovation, and timeless craftsmanship. Each stone laid and every intricate carving stands as a testament to our commitment to crafting not just a temple, but also an enduring masterpiece of engineering excellence," said M V Satish, Whole-Time Director, and Senior Vice President.

L&T is a $23 billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, Hi-Tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.


First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

