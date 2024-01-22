Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ayodhya Ram mandir: Full schedule of temple pran pratishtha ceremony today

The pran pratishtha ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm and is expected to end by 1 pm on January 22

Preparations ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya on Sunday

Ram Mandir

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 9:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pran pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya Ram mandir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the much-anticipated Ram mandir consecration or "pran pratishtha" ceremony to be held in the temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, January 22.

Tens of thousands of chanting and dancing devotees waving flags, honking horns and beating drums have gathered in Ayodhya, with roads clogged, trains packed full, and the rest marching on foot.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The 50-metre (160-foot)-tall house of worship for Lord Ram Lalla was built on the grounds of the Babri Masjid, which had stood for centuries before being demolished in 1992 by karsevaks led by then-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Lal Krishna Advani.

Nearly 7,000 invitees, including prominent politicians, industrialists, celebrities and sportspersons, are scheduled to attend the "pran pratishtha' event, which is set to begin at 12.20 pm.

Full schedule for "pran pratishtha" at Ram temple


At 10:25 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Ayodhya. PM Modi will take a helicopter from the Ayodhya airport to the venue.

At 10:55 am, PM Modi will reach the Ram temple premises.

Between 11 am and 12 pm, the prime minister might take a tour of the Ram Mandir premises.

Between 12:05 pm and 1 pm, the "pran pratishtha" or consecration ceremony will begin with PM Modi presiding over the rituals.

Around 1 pm, PM Modi will depart the temple premises to address a public meeting of around 7,000.

At 2:10 pm, the prime minister will visit Kuber ka Tila, where the ancient temple of Lord Shiv has been restored.


Features of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya



The Ram Janmabhoomi mandir, commonly known as Ram temple, has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet, width 250 feet, and height 161 feet. A total of 392 pillars support it, and it has 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods and goddesses. The idol of Ram Lalla has been placed in the main sanctum sanctorum on the Ram temple's ground floor.

Also Read

Ram temple: What is Pran Pratishtha? How is it done? All details here

Ram mandir LIVE updates: Ayodhya turns into a fortress, 13K forces deployed

World Cup 2023 Points Table: New Zealand dethrone India from top of table

World Cup 2023 Points Table: Australia at bottom after ENG vs AFG match

World Cup 2023 Points Table: India at number 2, Australia move to number 4

Let Ram mandir's doors be gateway to enlightenment, peace: Gautam Adani

Ambani home 'Antilia' illuminated for Ram mandir 'pran pratistha' ceremony

VP Dhankhar congratulates people on Ram temple consecration ceremony

Kohli to Neeraj: Full list of sportspersons to witness Ram temple ceremony

UP CM welcomes saints, religious leaders to Ayodhya on Pran Pratishtha day


Fourteen couples from across the country will serve as the 'yajmans' (hosts) for the "pran pratishtha" of the new 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla. The idol was sculpted by Mysuru resident Arun Yogiraj and placed in the temple's sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.

The Ram mandir has been decorated with "rich stocks" of flowers and special lights, and the entire city is drenched in religious fervour.
Topics : Narendra Modi Ram temple Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayBilkis Bano CaseICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon