Delhi govt waging war on pollution, citizens must join effort: Sirsa

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday the government is waging a war against pollution and urged people to join its efforts to improve the city's air.

He said 62 new pollution hotspots have been identified, and work is underway to address them.

Solid waste, road dust, construction activity and traffic congestion are the main factors pushing Delhi's air quality index higher, Sirsa told reporters.

"Sixty-two hotspots have been identified that contribute to pollution caused by garbage and dust. All Delhi government ministers, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's instructions, are inspecting these hotspots," he said.

He appealed to residents to support the drive to make Delhi free of garbage, dust, and pollution.