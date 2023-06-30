Women's group, farmers protest outside Karnataka CM's house to clear loans



During the election campaign, Karnataka CM had promised that all the loans the district’s women had taken would be cleared once Congress came into power. A women's group, fighting for women and farmers, protested outside Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's house for failing to honour his promise of waiving loans taken by women from district cooperative central banks in the Kolar district.

However, the CM hasn't fulfilled his promises so far leading to self-help groups and women farmers' protests outside his residence. They also brought packets of milk and flowers, and were seen holding placards at the protest site. Siddarammaiah promises to clear loans



While the Karnataka Chief Minister failed to fulfil his promises, it was reported that no specific timeline was mentioned within which the promise was to be fulfilled. When Siddarammaiah along with other congress leaders attended the "Na Nayaki'' programme held in the Kolar district, they promised the women that their loans taken under the Stree Shakti Sanga self-help group would be cleared off.

The District Co-operative Central (DCC) Bank had provided Rs 50000 loan to each woman, which the protestors claimed they couldn't repay due to their poor financial conditions. Women detained from their home

The protesting women have been detained and removed from the CM's residence. The protestors were seen holding placards and banners mentioning their demand and requesting the CM to fulfil his promises. They mentioned that if the CM fulfils their demands, they will garland him.