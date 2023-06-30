Home / India News / Women's group, farmers protest outside Karnataka CM's house to clear loans

Women's group, farmers protest outside Karnataka CM's house to clear loans

Women groups and farmers protested outside Karnataka CM's house for failing to fulfil his promise to clear all loans taken by women under the Stree Shakti Sanga scheme

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
File photo of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A women's group, fighting for women and farmers, protested outside Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's house for failing to honour his promise of waiving loans taken by women from district cooperative central banks in the Kolar district.
During the election campaign, Karnataka CM had promised that all the loans the district’s women had taken would be cleared once Congress came into power.

However, the CM hasn't fulfilled his promises so far leading to self-help groups and women farmers' protests outside his residence. They also brought packets of milk and flowers, and were seen holding placards at the protest site.

Siddarammaiah promises to clear loans

When Siddarammaiah along with other congress leaders attended the "Na Nayaki'' programme held in the Kolar district, they promised the women that their loans taken under the Stree Shakti Sanga self-help group would be cleared off. 
While the Karnataka Chief Minister failed to fulfil his promises, it was reported that no specific timeline was mentioned within which the promise was to be fulfilled. 

The District Co-operative Central (DCC) Bank had provided Rs 50000 loan to each woman, which the protestors claimed they couldn't repay due to their poor financial conditions.

Women detained from their home

The protesting women have been detained and removed from the CM's residence. The protestors were seen holding placards and banners mentioning their demand and requesting the CM to fulfil his promises. They mentioned that if the CM fulfils their demands, they will garland him.

Also Read

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

Women's T20 World Cup: India fail again, lose to AUS by 5 runs in semifinal

Women's T20 World Cup Semis: South Africa create history, qualify for final

Women's T20 World Cup final: Australia vs South Africa live stream in India

India W vs Australia W, Women's T20 World Cup: How to live stream in India

UCC draft ready to be submitted to govt, says panel head Ranjana Desai

Rahul Gandhi meets Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, appeals for peace

Banks to begin reporting on new data warehouse CIMS: RBI Governor Das

Covid-19 centres scam: IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal appears before ED

CBI asks ex-CM Harish Rawat to appear before court in 2016 sting video case

Topics :KarnatakaProtestfarmers

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story