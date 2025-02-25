'Who else will know fragrance of tea better than a chaiwala': PM in Assam

While praising the heritage of Assam and the richness of Assam tea, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said, “People know all too well the fragrance of chai, who else will know it better than a chaiwala (tea vendor).”

“Today in Assam there is a great atmosphere, filled with light. The preparations of every artist for this are shown everywhere. In these preparations, the smell of tea gardens and their sweet smell is also being felt. People know all too well the fragrance of chai, who else will know it better than a chaiwala (tea vendor)," the PM said.

PM Modi is currently on his two-day visit to the state of Assam where he attended Jhumoir Binandini (Mega Jhumoir) 2025 programme and will also inaugurate the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati. Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and other government officials also joined PM Modi during the visit.

The PM addressed the gathering in their native language ‘Assamese’. “These grand events are associated with the pride of Assam and represent the rich diversity of India. More than 60 ambassadors from various countries are here to experience Assam,” Modi said.

He also praised the Kaziranga National Park and claimed that he was the first ever Prime Minister of India who stopped at Kaziranga. “I am the first Prime Minister to stop at Kaziranga in Assam and tell the world about its biodiversity. We have also given classical language status to Assamese a few months ago. The people of Assam were waiting for this honour for their language for decades,” he said.

‘A matter for great fortune’ said CM

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised PM Modi’s visit to Assam and described it as a matter of great fortune for the state.

Also Read

Sarma said, “It is a matter of great fortune for us that after taking responsibility as the Prime Minister for the third time, PM Narendra Modi has arrived in Assam. On behalf of the people of Assam, I extend the heartiest welcome to the PM.”

Dance of the unity in Mega Jhumoir

Around 61 dignitaries, including PM Modi, foreign diplomats, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, attended the Jhumoir Binandini (Mega Jhumoir) event in Guwahati. The event showcased Assam’s vibrant tea garden community and was part of the larger Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.

Mega Jhumoir 2025 featured over 8,000 performers presenting the Jhumoir dance, a traditional folk dance of Assam’s Tea Tribe and Adivasi communities. This dance reflects unity and Assam’s rich cultural heritage. Held at Sarusajai Stadium, the event marked 200 years of Assam’s tea industry and industrialisation. The state government will also provide financial aid to artists and tea gardens to promote the dance form.