Tamil Nadu 'ready' for another language war: CM Stalin amid row over Hindi

The ruling DMK has been a vocal critic of the three-language policy, insisting that Tamil Nadu will continue with Tamil and English

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also expressed concerns that the state’s representation in Parliament could be reduced after delimitation (Photo: PTI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 2:57 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has issued a warning amid the ongoing Hindi imposition controversy, declaring that the state is ‘ready’ for ‘another language war’ if necessary.
 
Speaking to reporters after a Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Stalin also announced that an all-party meeting would be convened on March 5 to discuss the Lok Sabha delimitation issue. He further warned that Tamil Nadu risks losing eight parliamentary seats due to its success in implementing family planning policies that led to population control.
 
“All political parties registered with the Election Commission of India will be invited to the meeting,” Stalin said, urging parties to set aside differences and unite for the cause.
 

‘Tamil Nadu’s voice is being stifled’

 
The Chief Minister also expressed concerns that the state’s representation in Parliament could be reduced after delimitation, as the process is based on population figures.
 
“Tamil Nadu has excelled in all development indices, but now, we face the threat of losing Lok Sabha seats simply because we controlled population growth. We stand to lose eight seats, meaning we will have only 31 MPs instead of the current 39,” Stalin said.  READ: States accepting Hindi risk losing mother tongue: Udhayanidhi Stalin
 
“This is a matter of Tamil Nadu’s rights. Our representation will shrink, and our voice in Parliament will be weakened. All political leaders must unite, regardless of party affiliations, to fight this injustice,” he added.
 

Language war and Hindi imposition

 
When asked whether the Centre was “sowing the seeds for another language war” through alleged Hindi imposition, Stalin said, “Yes, certainly. We are ready for it”. 

The ruling DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) has long opposed the three-language policy introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP), insisting that Tamil Nadu will continue with its two-language system of Tamil and English. The party has repeatedly accused the BJP-led NDA government of attempting to ‘impose Hindi’, a charge the Centre has denied.
 
Stalin also stressed the importance of having a strong Tamil Nadu presence in Parliament to challenge policies such as NEP, NEET, and central fund allocations. “In the name of delimitation, a sword is hanging over southern states,” he said.
 
[With PTI inputs]
Topics :M K StalinTamil NaduHindiBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

