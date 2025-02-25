Rajasthan to set up 3 organisations for mining research, exploration

Rajasthan will set up three organisations for better use of minerals that in Financial Year 2023-24 earned it an estimated revenue of more than Rs 7,460 crore, said government officials.

The government plans to establish an excellence centre in Jaipur, an institute of mines in Udaipur, and a petrochemicals research campus in Jodhpur. It also plans to set up a company called Rajasthan Mineral Exploration Ltd.

“Intricacies of these are presently being worked out. Details would be available soon,” said an official of the mines department.

T Ravikant, principal secretary, mines and petroleum, said the three organisations will give a new direction to the mining sector by expediting mineral exploration and conducting research. The mines department is completing formalities for setting up the three organisations, which were announced in the state budget by Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari. (She holds the finance portfolio as well.)

Rajasthan led in auctions of mining blocks in the country and a recent conference of state mining ministers in Konark, Odisha, honoured the state for “excellence”, said Ravikant.

A mineral policy announced in 2024 aims to promote domestic and foreign investments and joint ventures in mining, said the mines department official. A major objective of the policy is to curb illegal mining and optimising revenue generation. Other objectives include sustainable mining practices that minimise environmental impact through effective waste management, site reclamation, and the protection of ecosystems and natural resources.

The state produces 22 major minerals and 36 minor minerals and it is the country’s sole producer of lead, zinc, wollastonite, selenite, calcite, and gypsum. The 2024 policy aims to expand mining’s contribution to the state’s gross domestic product from 3.4 per cent to 5 per cent by Financial Year 2029-30 and 6-8 per cent by FY 2046-47.