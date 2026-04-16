Conflict cannot resolve global tensions: PM Modi on West Asia, Ukraine
Modi emphasised need for reform of global institutions, stating that it is essential to effectively address growing int'l challenges and reiterated that eliminating terrorism remains global commitmentPress Trust of India Asia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for the peaceful resolution of the conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine.
He made the remarks after talks with Austria's Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker here.
"Today, the entire world is passing through a very serious and tense situation," PM Modi said, adding, the impact of the tense situation in the world is being felt by all of us.
The prime minister said India and Austria are in agreement that military conflict cannot resolve problems.
"We support stable, sustainable, and lasting peace in Ukraine and West Asia," he said.
Prime Minister Modi also said that the Austrian Chancellor's visit to India will bring new energy to trade and investment.
Following the historic India-EU FTA, a new golden chapter has begun in relations between India and EU, he noted.
The Austrian Chancellor landed in New Delhi on Tuesday on a four-day visit to shore up bilateral cooperation in a range of areas. It is his first official trip to India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)