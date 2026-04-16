SC rejects plea on guidelines for Ashoka Chakra display on national flag

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the Centre and others to frame guidelines for the display of the Ashoka Chakra on the national flag.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi told the petitioner, who appeared in person, to do something constructive for society.

"There is no need to be so emotional about these things. Your idea is good. You have informed the authorities. Now it is for the authorities to see what they want to do," the CJI told the petitioner.