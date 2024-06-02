Home / India News / PM Modi chairs review meetings on impact of cyclone Remal, heatwave

Government sources said Modi is also chairing a meeting to review the 100-day agenda of the new government to be sworn in after the Lok Sabha results are announced on June 4

He is also chairing a meeting to review the preparations to celebrate the World Environment Day, which falls on June 5.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired meetings to review the heatwave conditions and the post-Cyclone Remal situation, especially in the northeast region.

Government sources said Modi is also chairing a meeting to review the 100-day agenda of the new government to be sworn in after the Lok Sabha results are announced on June 4.

Exit polls broadcast on Saturday predicted a massive win for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with Modi set to retain power for a third straight term.
 

Top bureaucrats were part of the meetings the prime minister chaired to review the post-cyclone situation and the prevailing heatwave conditions in parts of the country.

He is also chairing a meeting to review the preparations to celebrate the World Environment Day, which falls on June 5.

Much before the Lok Sabha polling exercise began, Modi had set in motion the exercise for different government ministries to prepare the 100-day agenda for the new government.

He had asked his Council of Ministers to prioritise programmes and initiatives for the first 100 days.
 

