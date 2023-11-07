Home / India News / Reject ONGC's hydrocarbon exploration wells project in TN: Parties to govt

Reject ONGC's hydrocarbon exploration wells project in TN: Parties to govt

Several state political leaders raised reservations about the environmental impact of the "toxic" project and sought its rejection.

Press Trust of India Chennai
Leaders said the move would affect the groundwater and large agricultural land. | (Representative image)

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 1:53 PM IST
Political parties in Tamil Nadu demanded the state government to reject the ONGC's proposal for setting up hydrocarbon exploration wells at 20 places in the coastal Ramanathapuram district.

The ruling DMK should refuse the permission sought by the ONGC from the Tamil Nadu Environment Impact Assessment Authority, as the move would affect the groundwater and large agricultural land, said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

During his rule in the state, he declared the Cauvery Delta districts as protected agricultural zones so that Tamil Nadu is never affected by such toxic projects.

"Considering the welfare of the people, I insist that the permission should be refused. @AIADMKOfficial," Palaniswami said in a post on the social media platform "X".

Opposing the project, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss said the move would convert the district into a desert. Hydrocarbons would be extracted from a depth of 3,000 feet and the extraction technology will result in earthquakes, he claimed.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Katchi founder Vaiko and Tamil Maanila Congress founder G K Vasan, too, opposed the project and said the farmers' interests and their welfare should be upheld.

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 1:53 PM IST

