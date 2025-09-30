Home / India News / PM Modi condoles Vijay Kumar Malhotra's death, calls him party's pillar

PM Modi condoles Vijay Kumar Malhotra's death, calls him party's pillar

A five-time MP and two-time MLA from Delhi, Malhotra had defeated Congress candidate Manmohan Singh from South Delhi in the 1999 Lok Sabha polls

PM Modi
PM Modi said, Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra Ji distinguished himself as an outstanding leader. Image: X@narendramodi
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 9:40 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his grief at the death of veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who died at the age 93, and lauded his contribution to public life.

Malhotra was one of the early stalwarts of the Delhi BJP, serving as the Leader of Opposition in the assembly and was also projected as the party's chief ministerial face in 2008 in an election in which the Congress under Sheila Dikshit maintained its winning streak.

Modi said on X, "Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra Ji distinguished himself as an outstanding leader, who had a very good understanding of people's issues. He played a vital role in strengthening our Party in Delhi."  He added, "He is also remembered for his Parliamentary interventions. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."  A five-time MP and two-time MLA from Delhi, Malhotra had defeated Congress candidate Manmohan Singh from South Delhi in the 1999 Lok Sabha polls.

Singh went on to become prime minister in 2004.

Malhotra was the former president of Jana Sangh and BJP in Delhi. He was also involved in sports administration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TVK district secretary arrested over Karur rally stampede that killed 41

Amit Shah to inaugurate Delhi Jal Board projects worth over ₹1,800 crore

Premium

Europe, Asia roll out the welcome mat for Indian talent amid US curbs

Govt steps on gas: 24-hour delivery of LPG could soon be reality

X to challenge Karnataka HC order upholding Sahyog portal validity

Topics :Narendra ModiBJPPolitics

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story