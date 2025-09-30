PM Modi condoles Vijay Kumar Malhotra's death, calls him party's pillar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his grief at the death of veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who died at the age 93, and lauded his contribution to public life.

Malhotra was one of the early stalwarts of the Delhi BJP, serving as the Leader of Opposition in the assembly and was also projected as the party's chief ministerial face in 2008 in an election in which the Congress under Sheila Dikshit maintained its winning streak.

Modi said on X, "Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra Ji distinguished himself as an outstanding leader, who had a very good understanding of people's issues. He played a vital role in strengthening our Party in Delhi." He added, "He is also remembered for his Parliamentary interventions. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti." A five-time MP and two-time MLA from Delhi, Malhotra had defeated Congress candidate Manmohan Singh from South Delhi in the 1999 Lok Sabha polls.