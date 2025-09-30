Home / India News / Amit Shah to inaugurate Delhi Jal Board projects worth over ₹1,800 crore

Amit Shah to inaugurate Delhi Jal Board projects worth over ₹1,800 crore

The Bharatiya Janata Party launched a two-week-long Seva Pakhwada on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday, which will conclude on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Bhupendra Patel
Shah said that the projects, which include works related to sewage treatment plants, booster pumping stations, sewer lines, and sewer connections, will make the lives of Delhi residents even more convenient (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 6:51 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects of the Delhi Jal Board worth more than Rs 1800 crore.

In a post on X Shah said, "Tomorrow, under the Seva Pakhwada being observed from 17 September to 02 October, will be a day filled with gifts for the residents of Delhi. Tomorrow, I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects of the Delhi Jal Board worth more than ₹1800 crore."

Shah added that the projects, which include works related to sewage treatment plants, booster pumping stations, sewer lines, and sewer connections, will make the lives of Delhi residents even more convenient.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta posted on X, "On 30 September at 11 AM, Delhi is set to receive the gift of various projects worth ₹1816 crore from the Honorable Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji."

She said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi is "progressing rapidly" toward becoming a "clean, self-reliant, and future-ready" capital.

"During the Seva Pakhwada, these schemes of the Delhi Jal Board will bring about change in the lives of lakhs of families in Delhi. Clean water supply, a robust sewerage network, and modern infrastructure will prove to be milestones in the direction of making the capital even better," Gupta added in her post.

The Bharatiya Janata Party launched a two-week-long Seva Pakhwada on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday, which will conclude on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off a special CATS ambulance as part of the ongoing 'Seva Pakhwada' initiative, aimed at enhancing public health services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Amit ShahDelhi Jal BoardDelhiSewage Water TreatmentRekha Gupta

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 6:51 AM IST

