PM Modi flags off five Vande Bharat trains from Madhya Pradesh



This is the first instance when five Vande Bharat trains will commence operations on the same day. With these five trains, the total count for Vande Bharat trains in India reached 23. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off five new Vande Bharat trains from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, June 27. These semi-high-speed trains will improve connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand.

The five trains commencing their journey today are Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express. Details of Vande Bharat trains

Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express

Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express The Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express is the first Vande Bharat train of Bihar and Jharkhand. The train is a boon for the tourists, students and businessmen of Bihar and Jharkhand. It will save a lot of time as the journey would take one hour and twenty-five minutes less compared to the current fastest train. This train will connect Mahakaushal Region (Jabalpur) to the Central Region (Bhopal) of Madhya Pradesh and it is 30 minutes faster compared to the fastest train on the route so far. This train will boost connectivity and enhance the experience which will attract more tourists to the tourist places like Bheraghat, Pachmarhi, Satpura, etc.

Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai The Vande Bharat Express

Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express The Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will connect the important cities of Karnataka, like Dharwad, Davangere, and Hubballi - with the state capital, Bengaluru. This train is a boon to students, industrialists, etc. as it will save them about thirty minutes for the journey. It is Goa's first Vande Bharat train connecting Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Goa's Madgaon station. The train will reduce the duration of the journey by one hour between the two destinations.

Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express