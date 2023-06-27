Home / India News / PM Modi flags off five Vande Bharat trains from Madhya Pradesh

PM Modi flags off five Vande Bharat trains from Madhya Pradesh

PM Modi flags off five Vande Bharat trains physically and virtually from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh today. This is the first time five trains will begin operations on the same day

Sudeep Singh
Vande Bharat (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 1:07 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off five new Vande Bharat trains from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, June 27. These semi-high-speed trains will improve connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand.
This is the first instance when five Vande Bharat trains will commence operations on the same day. With these five trains, the total count for Vande Bharat trains in India reached 23. 

The five trains commencing their journey today are Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express.

Details of Vande Bharat trains

Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express

This train will connect Mahakaushal Region (Jabalpur) to the Central Region (Bhopal) of Madhya Pradesh and it is 30 minutes faster compared to the fastest train on the route so far. This train will boost connectivity and enhance the experience which will attract more tourists to the tourist places like Bheraghat, Pachmarhi, Satpura, etc.

Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express

The Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express is the first Vande Bharat train of Bihar and Jharkhand. The train is a boon for the tourists, students and businessmen of Bihar and Jharkhand. It will save a lot of time as the journey would take one hour and twenty-five minutes less compared to the current fastest train.

Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai The Vande Bharat Express

It is Goa's first Vande Bharat train connecting Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Goa's Madgaon station. The train will reduce the duration of the journey by one hour between the two destinations.

Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express

The Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will connect the important cities of Karnataka, like Dharwad, Davangere, and Hubballi  - with the state capital, Bengaluru. This train is a boon to students, industrialists, etc. as it will save them about thirty minutes for the journey.

Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express

The Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express will enhance the connectivity between key regions connecting Malwa Region (Indore) and Bundelkhand Region (Khajuraho) to the Central Region (Bhopal). The train will benefit important tourist sites such as Mahakaleshwar, Mandu, Maheshwar, Khajuraho, and Panna. The train will be two hours and thirty minutes faster compared to the current train on the route.
Thereafter, PM Modi will address 3000 Bharatiya Janata Party workers selected from across the country. And, subsequently, he will address 10 lakh booth-level BJP workers virtually.

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 1:07 PM IST

