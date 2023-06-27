Home / India News / PM Modi flags off 5 Vande Bharat trains from MP's Rani Kamalapati station

PM Modi flags off 5 Vande Bharat trains from MP's Rani Kamalapati station

Modi reached Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal from where he flagged off the five trains - two physically and three in virtual mode

Press Trust of India Bhopal
Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 11:52 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal and flagged off five Vande Bharat trains connecting important cities in different parts of the country.

Modi reached Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal from where he flagged off the five trains - two physically and three in virtual mode.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya Scindia, among others, were present on the occasion.

"These trains will improve connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand," Modi said in a tweet on Monday.

This is for the first time so many Vande Bharat trains have been launched in one day.

Two of them are for Madhya Pradesh, where the Assembly polls are due by the year-end.

These semi high-speed trains are: Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express, as per an official statement.

Earlier, after arriving at the Bhopal airport in the morning, Modi was scheduled to reach the Rani Kamalapati railway station by helicopter, but because of bad weather he left for the venue by road, state BJP media in-charge Ashish Agrawal said.

Also Read

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

LIVE: PM flags off Vande Bharat trains from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station

Priyanka Gandhi attacks MP's BJP govt with '21 jobs, 225 scams' jibe

We have PM Modi to win Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, says CM Chouhan

CM Chouhan, Kamal Nath engage in 'question war' on poll promises

Clash breaks out between 2 groups in West Bengal, 1 killed, 4 injured

PM Modi flags off Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express via video conferencing

Netizens slam Netflix for re-releasing 'Titanic' after submersible tragedy

Tandi-Killar state highway-26 in Himachal Pradesh blocked amid flash flood

Centre to come up with list of critical minerals, draft policy this week

Topics :Narendra ModiAshwini VaishnawVande Bharat trainBhopalMadhya PradeshShivraj Singh Chouhan

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story