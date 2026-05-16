Prez Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings to people of Sikkim on Statehood Day

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted the people of Sikkim on its statehood day and said the state stands as a model of sustainable development for the nation.

Murmu said the people of Sikkim are known for their warmth, simplicity, and spirit of harmony. "May the state and its people continue to prosper," she said in a post on X.

"Warm greetings to the people of Sikkim on the occasion of Statehood Day. With its magnificent natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and strong commitment to environmental conservation, Sikkim stands as a model of sustainable development for the nation," the president said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Sikkim on the occasion of the 51st Statehood Day, and said that the contribution of the Himalayan state to India's development is "deeply valued". In a letter to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Modi vowed to extend support and cooperation to Sikkim for its tourism and economic development. Sikkim became the 22nd state of India in 1975. Tamang also greeted the people on the occasion of the 51st Statehood Day and said the Himalayan state continues to inspire the country through its commitment to sustainable development and social harmony. The PM described the occasion as "sacred and joyous", stating that this year carries deeper significance as it marks the culmination of the 50th Statehood celebrations of Sikkim.

He said the milestone offers an opportunity to look back with pride on Sikkim's remarkable journey over the past five decades. "Greetings to my sisters and brothers on their Statehood Day. The contribution of Sikkim to India's development is deeply valued. Wishing the people of the state good health and prosperity," the PM said on X. Praising the state's achievements, Modi noted in the letter that Sikkim has carved a unique place in the hearts and minds of people through its steady progress, vibrant cultural spirit, ecological wisdom, and inspiring social harmony. Recalling his recent visit to the state during the Golden Jubilee celebrations, the Prime Minister said he was deeply moved by the warmth and affection shown by the people of Sikkim.

He fondly remembered the grand roadshow in Gangtok and interactions with the women and youth of Sikkim, saying their blessings and energy left a lasting impression on him. Modi assured that the Centre would continue efforts to strengthen sporting infrastructure in the state so that young aspirants receive greater support. The PM praised Sikkim's commitment to biodiversity conservation, sustainable development, and organic farming, stating that the state stands as a beacon of sustainability, harmony with nature and cleanliness. The Prime Minister highlighted the impact of various central government schemes in Sikkim, including the Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Awas Yojana, healthcare initiatives, and road connectivity. He also reiterated the Centre's commitment to promoting tourism in the state through schemes such as Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD.

Modi said the coming 25 years would be a defining chapter in Sikkim's journey as the state moves towards celebrating 75 years of Statehood alongside 100 years of India's independence. He called for a long-term development roadmap rooted in the aspirations of the people and assured continued support and cooperation from the Centre. He expressed confidence that Sikkim's finest chapters are still ahead and wished continued prosperity, peace, and progress for the people of the Himalayan state. The chief minister wished that the occasion would strengthen the spirit of unity and progress among the people of the state. "Blessed with unparalleled natural beauty, vibrant traditions, and the majestic presence of Mt. Kanchenjunga, Sikkim continues to inspire the nation through its commitment to sustainable development, organic farming, environmental conservation, and social harmony," the CM said in a social media message.