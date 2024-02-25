PM Modi has ended politics of casteism, corruption and dynasty: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has in the past ten years ended the politics of casteism, corruption, appeasement and dynasty that prevailed in the country after independence and ushered in politics of performance.

He was speaking at an event in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal.

After independence, politics of caste, corruption, appeasement and dynasty prevailed. Modiji has finished them off in the last 10 years and set the trend of politics of performance, Shah said.

Naxalism, terrorism and extremism were counting their last breath, he asserted.

At the moment, the BJP's chief strategist said, the fight is between two ideologies - one that wants to make the country a developed nation and the other that nurtures dynasties.

(Opposition) INDIA bloc is an alliance of dynastic politics. Sonia Gandhi wants her son to be the PM, he said, adding that NCP founder Sharad Pawar is keen on promoting his daughter, TMC chief Mamta Banerjee her nephew, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav his son, DMK chief M K Stalin his son.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections are crucial for the world's biggest democracy as about 100 crore people will exercise their franchise, he said.