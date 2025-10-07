Home / India News / PM Modi to open India Mobile Congress 2025; 6G, satellite tech in focus

Union Minister for Telecommunications Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State for Telecommunications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar will also be present for various sessions during the four-day event

PM Narendra Modi with Aditya Birla Group Chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla (left), Reliance Jio Chairperson Akash Ambani, and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (right) at the India Mobile Congress 2023, in New Delhi
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 7:08 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ninth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) here on Wednesday, which is expected to feature companies showcasing latest innovations in 6G, artificial intelligence (AI), satellite communications, telecom cybersecurity, and other key areas.
 
Union Minister for Telecommunications Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State for Telecommunications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar will also be present for various sessions during the four-day event, according to senior government officials.
 
“India Mobile Congress 2025 marks a new pinnacle in our journey, solidifying our role as Asia's epicentre for technology and innovation. This year, we are proud to host expanding global collaborations through dedicated country pavilions, while also fostering our vibrant startup ecosystem,” said Ramakrishna P, chief executive officer of IMC.
 
The 6G symposium will convene over 70 global and Indian experts, including technology leaders and academics from premier institutes such as the Indian Institutes of Technology.
 
“The high-level discussions will explore crucial 6G themes such as global initiatives, key use cases, enabling technologies, AI-native networks, non-terrestrial connectivity and spectrum harmonisation,” Ramakrishna said.
 
Earlier on Monday, Scindia had, during a press briefing, said that the IMC was a “highway and carriageway” for new technologies, such as 5G, AI, machine learning, and the Internet of Things, among others, to support applications that can connect India to the world and vice versa.
 
“This year's IMC 2025 will host almost 150,000 visitors, with 7,000 delegates from 150 countries. More than 400 exhibitors will be present,” Scindia had said.

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

