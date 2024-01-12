Home / India News / PM Modi inaugurates Atal Setu, India's longest sea-bridge in Mumbai

PM Modi inaugurates Atal Setu, India's longest sea-bridge in Mumbai

The six-lane trans-harbour bridge is 21.8 km long with a 16.5 km long sea-link and connects Mumbai with Navi Mumbai

Representative image
Press Trust of India

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 4:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Rs 17,840 crore Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, the longest bridge as well as the longest sea bridge in the country connecting south Mumbai with Nhava-Sheva in Navi Mumbai.
 
The six-lane trans-harbour bridge is 21.8 km long with a 16.5 km long sea-link.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The bridge will provide faster connectivity to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Pune. It will also improve connectivity between the Mumbai Port and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port.
The foundation stone of the bridge had been laid by prime minister Modi in December 2016.
 
The PM on Friday also laid the foundation stone of an underground road tunnel connecting the Eastern Freeway in eastern Mumbai to Marine Drive in south Mumbai.
 
The 9.2 km tunnel will be built at a cost of more than Rs 8700 crore.

Also Read

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link not open to motorists, autos: Check traffic rules

PM Modi to inaugurate India's longest sea bridge today; details here

LIVE: PM Modi inaugurates India's longest bridge 'Atal Setu' in Mumbai

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: India's longest sea bridge project explained

Meta enables 'Link history' on Facebook: What it is and how-to disable it

SC grants Union Minister Pramanik protection in attempt-to-murder case

PM Modi starts special religious exercise preceding temple consecration

SpiceJet announces special Delhi-Ayodhya flight for Ram temple ceremony

Delhi's coldest morning this winter pushes power demand to all-time high

Karti Chidambaram appears before ED third time in less than one month

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Prime MinisterNavi MumbaiNavi Mumbai international airportMumbai Trans Harbour Link project

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story