SpiceJet announces special Delhi-Ayodhya flight for Ram temple ceremony

Ram temple updates: SpiceJet on Friday unveiled plans for a special flight service scheduled to operate from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21, 2024, in a bid to provide convenient and efficient travel options for devotees participating in the Pran Pratishta ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22.
The airlines also assured the availability of a return flight, thereby facilitating a round-trip journey for individuals eager to partake in this historic event.
The special flight is scheduled to depart Delhi at 1:30 pm, and arrive in Ayodhya by 3 pm. The return flight, slated for January 22, will leave at 5 pm from Ayodhya and land in Delhi at 6:30 pm.
Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet, expressed deep delight in being part of this historic moment for every Indian. He underscored the airline's commitment to ensuring a comfortable and efficient travel experience for all passengers attending the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram mandir.
"The Prana Pratishta ceremony at the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya is a moment of immense pride for every Indian. We are blessed to witness this historic moment in our lifetime. SpiceJet is deeply honoured to play a role in connecting devotees attending this momentous event and is committed to providing a comfortable and efficient travel experience for all passengers," Ajay Singh was quoted as saying by Moneycontrol.
SpiceJet has further disclosed its dedication to improving air connectivity to Ayodhya, with plans to launch new routes connecting the holy city to various locations around the country. Details regarding these new routes will be revealed shortly.