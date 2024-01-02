PM Modi inaugurates projects worth over Rs 20,000 cr in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for development projects worth more than Rs 20,000 crore in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, marking the start of work in rail connectivity, roads, oil and gas, and shipping.

The projects will strengthen Tamil Nadu’s progress, create employment for thousands and boost travel, he said as he congratulated the people of the state. Modi praised Vijayakanth, the movie actor and leader of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) party who died on December 28, as a "Captain" in cinema and politics. "Vijayakanth won the hearts of the people through his work and films and kept the national interest above everything.”

Modi spoke about the contribution of late agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan, a leader of India's 'Green Revolution', for his role in the food security of the country.

Tamil Nadu is a reflection of India’s prosperity and culture. “Tamil Nadu is home to the ancient language of Tamil and it is a treasure trove of cultural heritage,” he said as he mentioned poets Saint Thiruvalluvar and Subramania Bharati among people who had created a magnificent literature. He also mentioned that Tamil Nadu is home to scientific and technological brains like C V Raman.

Modi reiterated that the motto of Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal will play a crucial role in India becoming a developed nation in the next 25 years.

Among the projects he inaugurated include a new terminal building developed for more than Rs 1100 crore at Tiruchirappalli International Airport. The two-level new international terminal can serve more than 4.4 million passengers annually and about 3,500 during peak hours daily.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation railway projects that include doubling the Salem-Magnesite Junction-Omalur-Mettur Dam section and another for doubling the Madurai-Tuticorin rail line. There are three projects for rail line electrification: Tiruchchirappalli- Manamadurai-Virudhunagar; Virudhunagar-Tenkasi Junction; Sengottai-Tenkasi Junction-Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur. The projects will help improve the Railway’s capacity to carry freight and passengers and contribute to economic development and employment generation in Tamil Nadu.

Modi dedicated to the nation five road projects and laid the foundation stone for similar work. These include the construction of a 31-km long four-lane road from Mugaiyur to Marakkanam. The road will connect ports on Tamil Nadu’s east coast, enhance road connectivity to the world heritage site Mamallapuram and provide better connectivity to Kalpakkam Atomic Power Plant.

He also laid dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of petroleum and natural gas projects worth more than Rs 9,000 crore. The two projects dedicated include Indian Oil Corporation’s 488-km long natural gas pipeline from IP101 (Chengalpet) to IP 105 (Sayalkudi) section of Ennore-Thiruvallur-Bengaluru-Puducherry-Nagapattinam-Madurai-Tuticorin Pipeline; and Hindustan Petroleum Corporations 697-km long Vijayawada-Dharmapuri Multiproduct Petroleum Pipeline.