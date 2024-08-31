Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / PM Modi inaugurates three new Vande Bharat trains via video conference

PM Modi inaugurates three new Vande Bharat trains via video conference

Meerut city-Lucknow Vande Bharat will help passengers save around one hour

A view of the new Vande Bharat Sadharan Express train as it arrives before it undergoes trials, in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: ANI)
Representative Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off on Saturday three new Vande Bharat trains. (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 1:55 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off on Saturday three new Vande Bharat trains connecting Meerut with Lucknow, Madurai with Bengaluru and Chennai with Nagercoil.

Addressing the flag-off ceremony via video conference, Modi said faster growth of southern states is key to achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The prime minister also said that an increased budgetary allocation to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka has strengthened rail transport in southern states.

The Meerut city-Lucknow Vande Bharat will help passengers save around one hour in comparison to the current fastest train between the two cities.

Similarly, the Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil Vande Bharat and the Madurai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat trains will cover the journey saving more than two hours and around 1.30 hours respectively.


First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

