Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / NIA arrests key accused in TN Hizb-ut-Tharir case from Bengaluru airport

NIA arrests key accused in TN Hizb-ut-Tharir case from Bengaluru airport

As per NIA investigations, the accused had conducted secret Bayaans, where many participants, particularly gullible youth, were radicalised

arrest
NIA arrested a key accused in the Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tharir case involving attempts to radicalise youth. Photo: Pexels
ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 1:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a key accused in the Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tharir case involving attempts to radicalise youth and establish an Islamic caliphate in India, the agency said in a statement. "Aziz Ahamed alias Aziz Ahmed alias Jaleel Aziz Ahmed was nabbed at the Bengaluru International Airport while trying to flee abroad," the statement said.

"The case RC 01/2024/NIA/CHE was registered by NIA against six accused, influenced by the extremist, radical and fundamental ideology of Hizb-ut-Tharir - an international pan-Islamist and fundamentalist organization which has been fighting to establish Islamic caliphate and enforce the constitution written by Hizb-ut-Tahrir's founder Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani," it added.

As per NIA investigations, the accused had conducted secret Bayaans, where many participants, particularly gullible youth, were radicalized with ideologies of Hizb-ut-Tharir, which seeks military assistance (Nusra) from forces inimical to India to achieve its nefarious goal. Aziz Ahamed was found to be one of the chief initiators in conducting secret Bayaans.

Investigations by NIA in the case are continuing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Delhi HC denies interim bail to PFI leader OMA Salam in UAPA case

NIA conducts searches in Punjab in VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar murder case

NIA conducts searches across 7 states to probe leakage of defence secrets

Delhi court seeks NIA's response on Engineer Rashid's bail application

'Bail is rule, jail exception' for offences even under special statutes: SC

Topics :National Investigation Agency NIATamil NaduBengaluru

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story