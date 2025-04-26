Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Invest Kerala Summit: Works on projects worth Rs 4,410 cr to begin in May

Invest Kerala Summit: Works on projects worth Rs 4,410 cr to begin in May

The websites are launched for following up on the EoIs received during IKGS and creating a database of land parcels available in the state for industrial purposes

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev on Saturday said works on 13 projects with a total investment of Rs 4,410 crore through the Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS 2025) will commence in May.

Noting that these projects were submitted through Expressions of Interest (EoIs) at the IKGS held in February, Rajeev, who also holds Law and Coir portfolios, added in April alone, four projects worth Rs 1670 crore have started.

Speaking after launching the web portals--- ikgseoi.kerala.gov.in and industrialland.kerala.gov.in-- he said: "From February to April, 76 projects worth Rs 1,385 crore as part of the reinvestment in ongoing and scaling up of projects related to IKGS are underway."  The websites are launched for following up on the EoIs received during IKGS and creating a database of land parcels available in the state for industrial purposes, respectively.

 

IKGS 2025 had received EoIs worth Rs 1.96 lakh crore,according to an official release.

The Minister informed that a monthly progress report of the investment proposals that came up at IKGS will be published on the web portal, which will also have real time status updates and other details relating to the follow-up of EoIs.

Land owners can upload on the website the details of the land which can be used for industrial purposes, Rajeev said.

The website of EoIs will have real time status updates and other details relating to the follow-up of EoIs.

The web portal of the database of land parcels will act like a matchmaking website, wherein those willing to make land available for industrial purposes may list their property on the portal, the release added.

Investors can access the information through the portal and get in touch directly with the owners and seek acquisition of suitable land.

The portal will basically act as a facilitation platform, the release said.

Topics : Kerala Investments

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

