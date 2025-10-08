Home / India News / Best time to invest in India: PM Modi renews Make in India pitch at IMC

Best time to invest in India: PM Modi renews Make in India pitch at IMC

Speaking at the 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress, PM Modi highlighted India's prowess in new technology, adding that the country, which once struggled with 2G, now has 5G connectivity

PM Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the inauguration of ‘India Mobile Congress 2025’, at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi | Photo: PTI
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 12:43 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reiterated his call to strengthen 'Make in India' across industries, including mobile phones, semiconductors, and electronics, noting that the government is fast-tracking reforms and creating attractive opportunities for investors.
 
Speaking at the 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) at Yashobhoomi, PM Modi said, "When I talked about ‘Make In India’, people used to make fun of it. They used to say that because during their time, it took many years for new technology to reach India. We have an answer to that. The country, which used to struggle for 2G, now has 5G mobile connectivity in most of its districts."
 
He further added that India has launched its 'Made in India' 4G Stack. Calling it a major indigenous achievement, he said, "With this, India has joined the list of just five countries in the world that possess this capability."
 
PM Modi also said the India Mobile Congress events are no longer just limited to mobile or telecom, adding that in just a few years, IMC has become Asia's largest digital technology forum. "This success story was written by India's tax-saving mindset. It was led by our youth, India's talented individuals. It was accelerated by our innovators and our startups. This has been possible because today the government stands firmly behind the country's talent and capabilities," he added.
 

Best time to invest in India: PM Modi

 
While addressing the gathering, PM Modi highlighted how the cost of 1 GB of wireless data in India today costs less than the price of a cup of tea. He further added that in terms of user data consumption, India is among the leading countries of the world, implying that digital connectivity in the country is no longer a luxury or privilege, but an integral part of life.
 
The Prime Minister said that India continues to take the lead in promoting industry and investment, and its democratic framework, investor-friendly policies, and focus on ease of doing business have strengthened the country’s position as a preferred destination for global investors. The success of its digital public infrastructure reflects the government’s strong commitment to a digital-first approach, he added, reiterating his pitch for Make in India and inviting investments in the country.
 

India's ambitions extend beyond 5G: Scindia

 
Speaking at the event, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the nation's ambitions extend well beyond 5G, with plans to secure 10 per cent of global 6G patents. He further added that the country's satellite communications sector is also on track for rapid expansion, with the market expected to triple by 2033.
 
India has evolved from being a follower of technology to emerging as a digital flagbearer on the global stage, Scindia noted. 

Topics :Narendra ModiJyotiraditya ScindiaIndia Mobile CongressMake in IndiaBS Web Reports5G network

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

