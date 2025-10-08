Home / India News / Jharkhand boosts security ahead of Maoist outfit's 'resistance week', bandh

Continuous combing and search operations and recent success in the form of elimination and surrenders of wanted Maoists have pushed left-wing extremists (LWE) to the brink

Indian police
Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 11:23 AM IST
The Jharkhand Police strengthened security across the state with deployment of armed forces at sensitive locations and transport corridors as the proscribed CPI (Maoist) announced resistance week' from Wednesday and called for a bandh on October 15, a senior officer said.

Inspector General (Operations) Michael Raj told PTI that 12 battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force and 20 groups of the Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP) and India Reserve Battalion (IRB) have been pressed into service to ensure security and safety during the week-long protest and bandh called by the banned Maoists' organisation.

Maintaining peace and safety across the state is the police's top priority. We have deployed additional forces at sensitive locations, government offices, and transport corridors, including rail and road networks, to ensure that normal movement is not disrupted, the senior police officer said.

The police are also geared up to address potential impacts in districts bordering Bihar, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Raj said.

The state police, in a statement issued on Tuesday, have urged the public not to pay attention to rumours and to carry on with their daily activities without fear.

Citizens facing any trouble are advised to immediately inform the authorities. The Jharkhand Police assured continuous vigilance and support to protect the safety and security of all residents, Raj said.

Police sources said that continuous combing and search operations and recent success in the form of elimination and surrenders of wanted Maoists have pushed left-wing extremists (LWE) to the brink.

Their presence is confined to a few pockets in Saranda forest and in some patches of Latehar and Chatra in Jharkhand, the officer said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

