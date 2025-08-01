Home / India News / PM Modi invites public suggestions for his 12th Independence Day speech

PM Modi invites public suggestions for his 12th Independence Day speech

PM Modi urged people to share their thoughts on open forums on MyGov and the NaMo App

PM Modi in Surat Gujarat rally
In his August 15 addresses, PM Modi covers a broad sweep of issues facing the country and often makes new announcements.
Two weeks before delivering his 12th consecutive Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked people to share their thoughts on the themes and ideas they want to be reflected in his speech.

He said on X, "As we approach this year's Independence Day, I look forward to hearing from my fellow Indians! What themes or ideas would you like to see reflected in this year's Independence Day speech?"  He urged them to share their thoughts on open forums on MyGov and the NaMo App.

In his August 15 addresses, Modi covers a broad sweep of issues facing the country and often makes new announcements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

