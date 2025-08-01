Shah to move resolution in RS for extension of President's rule in Manipur

Rajya Sabha is set to take up significant legislative and procedural business, including a statutory resolution seeking the extension of President's Rule in Manipur and the consideration of the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move a resolution for approval of the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated February 13, 2025, in respect of Manipur, issued under Article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from August 13, 2025, according to the List of Business issued by the Rajya Sabha.

The President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, days after N Biren Singh resigned from the Chief Minister's position.

ALSO READ: President's rule in Manipur to be extended by 6 months amid ongoing unrest Rajya Sabha will also take up the further consideration for the passing of the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025, moved by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on July 23. The Bill, which has already been passed by the Lok Sabha, seeks to provide for the responsibilities, liabilities, rights and immunities of carriers in relation to the carriage of goods by sea, and for matters connected therewith. Additionally, Union Minister Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani and Ravneet Singh are expected to make statements regarding the status of implementation of recommendations made by various Parliamentary Committees, particularly in departments of Rural Development and Railways.