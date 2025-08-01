Home / India News / Shah to move resolution in RS for extension of President's rule in Manipur

Shah to move resolution in RS for extension of President's rule in Manipur

The President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, days after N Biren Singh resigned from the Chief Minister's position

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:08 AM IST
Rajya Sabha is set to take up significant legislative and procedural business, including a statutory resolution seeking the extension of President's Rule in Manipur and the consideration of the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move a resolution for approval of the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated February 13, 2025, in respect of Manipur, issued under Article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from August 13, 2025, according to the List of Business issued by the Rajya Sabha.

The President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, days after N Biren Singh resigned from the Chief Minister's position. 

Rajya Sabha will also take up the further consideration for the passing of the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025, moved by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on July 23.

The Bill, which has already been passed by the Lok Sabha, seeks to provide for the responsibilities, liabilities, rights and immunities of carriers in relation to the carriage of goods by sea, and for matters connected therewith.

Additionally, Union Minister Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani and Ravneet Singh are expected to make statements regarding the status of implementation of recommendations made by various Parliamentary Committees, particularly in departments of Rural Development and Railways.

Union Minister L Murugan will make a statement regarding the government business for the coming week, according to the list of business.

Meanwhile, in Lok Sabha, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, for further consideration and passing.

Additionally, Sarbananda Sonowal will move the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, to update and unify existing law to align with international maritime treaties.

Both Houses of Parliament have witnessed heated exchanges and adjournments during the initial days of the Monsoon Session, but are expected to proceed with key legislative business today. The session is scheduled to continue until August 21.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Amit ShahMonsoon session of ParliamentManipurnortheast

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

