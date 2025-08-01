Disaster management mock drill carried out at 55 locations across Delhi

A field-level, multi-agency disaster management mock drill was carried out at 55 locations across the national capital on Friday morning, according to officials.

The exercise began with the triggering of a simulated earthquake scenario followed by chemical leaks in industrial and transport zones in all the 11 districts of the city.

The exercise is being conducted simultaneously in Delhi as well UP and Haryana districts in the National Capital Region, the officials said.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in collaboration with the Indian Army and the governments of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, is organizing 'Exercise Suraksha Chakra' that culminated with a field-level mock drill.