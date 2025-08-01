Home / India News / Disaster management mock drill carried out at 55 locations across Delhi

Disaster management mock drill carried out at 55 locations across Delhi

The exercise began with the triggering of a simulated earthquake scenario followed by chemical leaks in industrial and transport zones in all the 11 districts of the city

Defence mock drill Operation Abhyaas conducted at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi on Wednesday Photo: PTI
Representative Image: The exercise is being conducted simultaneously in Delhi as well UP and Haryana districts in the National Capital Region. Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:48 AM IST
A field-level, multi-agency disaster management mock drill was carried out at 55 locations across the national capital on Friday morning, according to officials.

The exercise began with the triggering of a simulated earthquake scenario followed by chemical leaks in industrial and transport zones in all the 11 districts of the city.

The exercise is being conducted simultaneously in Delhi as well UP and Haryana districts in the National Capital Region, the officials said.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in collaboration with the Indian Army and the governments of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, is organizing 'Exercise Suraksha Chakra' that culminated with a field-level mock drill.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is the lead agency for coordinating the mock drill to test the preparedness of Delhi-NCR in case of earthquake and industrial chemical hazards scenarios, said a statement from the Authority.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Disaster managementNatural DisastersDisaster Accident

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

