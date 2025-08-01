Home / India News / Delhi CM launches month-long cleanliness drive 'Dilli ko kude se azaadi'

Delhi CM launches month-long cleanliness drive 'Dilli ko kude se azaadi'

CM Gupta visited every nook and corner of the office, cleared e-waste, threw away old posters and files and swept the dirty area using a broom

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday wielded a broom to kick off the Delhi government's month-long cleanliness drive 'Dilli Ko Kude Se Azaadi'. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday wielded a broom to kick off the Delhi government's month-long cleanliness drive 'Dilli Ko Kude Se Azaadi'.

As part of the campaign she visited the Women and Child Development department.

"I am coming to this office for the first time. It is saddening to see that our officers work in this kind of a building. The fans can fall off any moment and the roof is leaking," she rued as she inspected the department's office at Kashmiri Gate.

CM Gupta visited every nook and corner of the office, cleared e-waste, threw away old posters and files and swept the dirty area using a broom.

"There was a fire at this building in 2021 yet no repairs were carried out," she added.

Hitting out at the previous AAP government in Delhi, she said they "spent crores of rupees on building Sheesh Mahal" but did not do anything to improve the condition of government offices.

"Today, looking at the condition of this office, I am saddened. From today itself, we will begin the process for a new Secretariat where all departments can be housed. We will identify a site for building a new Secretariat," she added.

Talking about the campaign, she said it began with all departments cleaning their offices.

"We removed e-waste, old files and junk that was lying here. We also need to relook at rules governing tenders for waste removal," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NISAR launch among world's most precise, says Isro chief Narayanan

Shah to move resolution in RS for extension of President's rule in Manipur

Amarnath Yatra from Jammu remains suspended for 2nd day due to bad weather

Bank holidays in August 2025: Banks closed for 15 days, check complete list

Premium

Rajasthan to tap adventure, tribal tourism for job, GVA growth by 2030

Topics :Delhi governmentRekha Guptacleanup drive

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story