Delhi CM launches month-long cleanliness drive 'Dilli ko kude se azaadi'

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday wielded a broom to kick off the Delhi government's month-long cleanliness drive 'Dilli Ko Kude Se Azaadi'.

As part of the campaign she visited the Women and Child Development department.

"I am coming to this office for the first time. It is saddening to see that our officers work in this kind of a building. The fans can fall off any moment and the roof is leaking," she rued as she inspected the department's office at Kashmiri Gate.

CM Gupta visited every nook and corner of the office, cleared e-waste, threw away old posters and files and swept the dirty area using a broom.

"There was a fire at this building in 2021 yet no repairs were carried out," she added. Hitting out at the previous AAP government in Delhi, she said they "spent crores of rupees on building Sheesh Mahal" but did not do anything to improve the condition of government offices. "Today, looking at the condition of this office, I am saddened. From today itself, we will begin the process for a new Secretariat where all departments can be housed. We will identify a site for building a new Secretariat," she added. Talking about the campaign, she said it began with all departments cleaning their offices.