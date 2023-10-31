Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, launched the Mera Yuva Bharat platform on October 31, 2023, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. PM Modi discussed the 'MY Bharat’ platform (MY stands for 'Mera Yuva') during the latest episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' while addressing the nation on the radio. What is MY Bharat platform?

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports started the MY Bharat initiative with the aim to empower Indian Youth via social mobility, educational equity and practical skills.

According to the official website of MY Bharat, it is an autonomous body that is being set up by the government of India to offer a technology-powered mechanism for the growth of youth. This MY Bharat mechanism works in the direction of providing equitable access to opportunities for youth to realise their aspirations and build an Amrit Bharat by 2047.

This platform will connect Indian youth with programs and learning opportunities in different fields like business, government departments and non-profit organisations. The engagement of the youth with such opportunities will help them to understand the local community issues, and it would also allow them to help in generating constructive solutions.

Experiential learning is crucial to supplement the classroom's theoretical learning as such learning gives exposure to youth to work in practical situations in self-government local businesses and in government bodies.

PM Modi urged youth to participate in MY Bharat According to the PIB report, MY Bharat aims to embrace the youth of ages between 15 to 29 as "active drivers" of development. The government initiative will allow youth to take part in government functions which are yet to be specified. PM Modi has also urged Indian youth to take part in the initiative with full spirit.

The MY Bharat platform offers a wide range of options to Indian youths such as youth events and experiential learning for college students. One can learn more about occupational skill development as a 'MY Bharat Partner' to provide more growth opportunities to the youth.