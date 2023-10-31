Home / India News / PM Modi launches Mera Yuva Bharat platform on Sardar Patel Anniversary

PM Modi launches Mera Yuva Bharat platform on Sardar Patel Anniversary

PM Modi launched the MY Bharat initiative to enable youth, between the ages of 15 and 29, to play active roles in government programmes. Here's all you need to know about the Mera Yuva Bharat platform

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 5:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, launched the Mera Yuva Bharat platform on October 31, 2023, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. PM Modi discussed the 'MY Bharat’ platform (MY stands for 'Mera Yuva') during the latest episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' while addressing the nation on the radio.

What is MY Bharat platform?

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports started the MY Bharat initiative with the aim to empower Indian Youth via social mobility, educational equity and practical skills.

According to the official website of MY Bharat, it is an autonomous body that is being set up by the government of India to offer a technology-powered mechanism for the growth of youth. This MY Bharat mechanism works in the direction of providing equitable access to opportunities for youth to realise their aspirations and build an Amrit Bharat by 2047.

This platform will connect Indian youth with programs and learning opportunities in different fields like business, government departments and non-profit organisations. The engagement of the youth with such opportunities will help them to understand the local community issues, and it would also allow them to help in generating constructive solutions.

Experiential learning is crucial to supplement the classroom's theoretical learning as such learning gives exposure to youth to work in practical situations in self-government local businesses and in government bodies.

PM Modi urged youth to participate in MY Bharat
According to the PIB report, MY Bharat aims to embrace the youth of ages between 15 to 29 as "active drivers" of development. The government initiative will allow youth to take part in government functions which are yet to be specified. PM Modi has also urged Indian youth to take part in the initiative with full spirit.


The MY Bharat platform offers a wide range of options to Indian youths such as youth events and experiential learning for college students. One can learn more about occupational skill development as a 'MY Bharat Partner' to provide more growth opportunities to the youth.

Also Read

PM announces launch of nationwide platform 'Mera Yuva Bharat' on Oct 31

National Unity Day 2023: Top 10 Inspirational quotes by Sardar Patel

Had Patel been entrusted with J&K merger, there'd be no Art 370: Rajnath

Delhi traffic police advisory amid Meri Mati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra

'Mera Yuva Bharat' to be launched on Patel's birth anniversary: PM Modi

Adani has been given Indian ports, airports by PM Modi, says Rahul Gandhi

Telangana Congress launches 'Kalleshwaram ATM' campaign against BRS govt

NE monsoon rainfall over south India in Oct sixth lowest since 1901: IMD

Indians can travel to Thailand without visa from Nov 10 to May 10

Govt orders probe after Oppn receives hacking attempt warnings from Apple

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Prime MinisterSardar Patel

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni

'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menu

Inzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last day

Siddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K Singh

Onion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre

Next Story