PM Modi lays foundation stone for Rs 1.85 trn green hydrogen hub in Andhra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation for developmental projects worth Rs 2 trillion in Visakhapatnam, stating that the Union Government was working closely with Andhra Pradesh to achieve the state’s goals.

Among the major projects was the state-of-the-art NTPC Green Energy Limited Green Hydrogen Hub Project at Pudimadaka near Visakhapatnam, which is expected to attract investments of Rs 1.85 trillion. This is the first green hydrogen hub under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. The Andhra Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation (NREDCAP) is a joint partner (50:50 share) with NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) of the Union Government in this project.

A significant portion of the investment (Rs 62,900 crore) will be made in 2027 as part of a phase-wise investment plan. The project includes 20 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity and green hydrogen production facilities capable of producing 1,500 tonnes per day (TPD) of green hydrogen and 7,500 TPD of green hydrogen derivatives, including green methanol, green urea, and sustainable aviation fuel, with a focus on export markets.

Additionally, Modi laid the foundation stone for other key projects, including the Rs 1,518 crore Krishnapatnam Industrial Hub and the Rs 1,877 crore bulk drug park in Nakkapalli.

Modi emphasised Andhra Pradesh’s potential to become a $2.5 trillion economy by 2047, with the state government's Swarna Andhra@2047 initiative serving as a crucial step towards this goal.

Government Support and Development Initiatives

Also Read

Minister of Education, IT, and Electronics Nara Lokesh credited Modi with providing critical support to Andhra Pradesh, which he claimed was struggling under the inefficiency of the previous government. Lokesh pointed out that the state faces a monthly budget deficit of Rs 4,000 crore, and the Centre has extended substantial financial aid, including Rs 15,000 crore for Amaravati and Rs 12,157 crore for the Polavaram project.

He highlighted additional development efforts, including the Bhogapuram airport project initiated under the NDA government. Lokesh also mentioned Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s initiatives, such as revising pensions by Rs 1,000, reopening Anna Canteens, and providing free cooking gas cylinders under the Deepam scheme.

Lokesh announced that a Mega DSC (District Selection Committee) recruitment drive and a job calendar would soon be launched, marking a “golden era in the development of Andhra Pradesh.”

On behalf of Visakhapatnam, referred to as the "City of Destiny," Lokesh welcomed Modi, praising his leadership and global vision while noting his commitment to uplifting the poor.

Future Vision

Lokesh recalled the skepticism surrounding Naidu’s Vision-2020 plan, asserting that its success is evident in Hyderabad’s transformation. He stated that the foundation stones laid by Modi would transform Andhra Pradesh, including the establishment of the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone—a long-held aspiration of North Andhra residents.